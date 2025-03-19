Bill Gates discusses healthcare, technology with JP Nadda, Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday met Union Health Minister J P Nadda and reviewed the collaboration between the government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the healthcare sector. Gates also held discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to improve service delivery in the fields of healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment generation.

In a post on X, Nadda highlighted the strides India has made in areas such as maternal health, immunisation, and sanitation with the Gates Foundation's support. "We look forward to renewing our memorandum of cooperation, furthering our shared commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible and quality healthcare for all the citizens," Nadda said. After his meeting with Gates, Naidu in a post on X lauded the role of the Gates Foundation in realising the vision of 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047' -- a long-term developmental goal of the state. "We believe this partnership with the Gates Foundation will play a crucial role in empowering our people and achieving this goal," Naidu said.

Gates also visited Parliament on Wednesday where the Budget Session is presently underway. On Monday, Gates met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan who said the discussions covered a range of topics, including food security, rural development and the application of AI and Machine Learning in agriculture. "The Gates Foundation has been working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and we are planning new areas of cooperation," Chauhan said in a statement.