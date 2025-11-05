Bihar’s first phase campaign closes after fiery political blitz

Patna: The campaign for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections drew to a close on Tuesday evening, concluding a volatile stretch of speeches, accusations, and personal attacks that set the tone for one of the state’s fiercest political contests in recent years. Polling in this phase will be held across 121 constituencies, marking the start of voting for Bihar’s 243-member Assembly.

The build-up began in mid-October, soon after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule on October 6. With seat-sharing deals settled and candidate lists finalised, political activity surged after Diwali and Chhath, as major leaders crisscrossed the state in high-decibel rallies.

At the forefront of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) campaign was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conducted a total of eight rallies, including two on the penultimate day of canvassing. He also held a roadshow in Patna and interacted digitally with booth-level workers and women on the final day. Modi launched his campaign in Samastipur, where he paid tribute at the ancestral home of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, an influential figure claimed by both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) and RJD leader Lalu Prasad as their ideological inspiration for backward class politics.

In his speeches, the Prime Minister accused the RJD-Congress alliance, the key components of the opposition INDIA bloc, of “protecting infiltrators” and warned voters against “a return of jungle raj”. He drew sharp criticism from RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav when he remarked that the Congress had agreed to Yadav’s chief ministerial candidacy only after the RJD “put a katta (country-made gun) on its head.” Tejashwi Yadav, who previously served as deputy chief minister, described the language as unbecoming of a prime minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leading the opposition’s charge alongside Tejashwi, held seven rallies, with three on the final day. Gandhi targeted Modi for “staging a drama” during the Chhath festival, alleging that a puddle of “clean, piped water” was arranged at a Yamuna ghat for the Prime Minister’s proposed ritual dip. Gandhi said Modi backed out when the arrangement was exposed. Modi responded that Gandhi “prefers foreign visits to visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya”, adding that his remarks amounted to an “insult to Chhathi Maiya”.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approaching his 75th birthday, carried out an extensive campaign across Bihar, dispelling speculation about his health. However, his absence from Modi’s recent rallies and the Patna roadshow sparked opposition claims that the BJP might attempt to sideline the JD(U) chief after the elections. Kumar’s challenge lies in maintaining his standing within the alliance, as the BJP’s growing assertiveness suggests a recalibration of political weight inside the NDA.

The BJP’s campaign machinery operated at full throttle. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a key strategist for the party, addressed more than 20 rallies, often staying in Bihar for consecutive days. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda joined the campaign trail. The party also deployed regional leaders from its ruling states, including Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh’s Mohan Yadav, Odisha’s Mohan Charan Manjhi, and Delhi BJP’s Rekha Gupta, each addressing local gatherings to bolster the NDA narrative.

The first phase includes several high-profile constituencies. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur, while his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who has floated a new political outfit, is in the fray from Mahua. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is contesting from Tarapur. Folk singer Maithili Thakur, the BJP candidate from Alinagar, has drawn attention for her debut in electoral politics. In Lakhisarai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is seeking re-election, while Mokama, known for its violent political history, is witnessing a dramatic contest between JD(U)’s Anant Singh and RJD’s Veena Devi.

The Mokama constituency became the flashpoint of the campaign after gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav, associated with Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, was killed during a confrontation allegedly involving Anant Singh’s supporters. The murder raised fears of renewed gang violence in the area, where Singh and Veena Devi — whose husband Suraj Bhan has long been Singh’s political rival — are locked in a direct fight. Police later arrested Singh and several aides, and a court remanded them to 14 days’ judicial custody. The development unsettled the JD(U) and drew criticism from the opposition, particularly after Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh “Lalan” was booked for urging his supporters in Mokama to ensure that “opponents stay indoors on the day of voting.”

On the Congress side, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in Bihar for the first time, holding three rallies and a roadshow, while party president Mallikarjun Kharge lent his weight to the campaign. The Congress, which is contesting in alliance with the RJD under the INDIA bloc, sought to corner the ruling coalition on unemployment, price rise, and governance issues.

The BJP countered with its star campaigners, including Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and former ministers Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur, both of whom drew sizable crowds at their rallies. The party’s strategy relied on a mix of national leadership projection and local mobilization, with Modi’s face at the centre of the campaign message.

As the curtain falls on the first phase of campaigning, the political landscape in Bihar stands polarised between the NDA’s appeal for continuity and the INDIA bloc’s promise of change. Both camps have sought to invoke history and identity, from backward class empowerment to law-and-order debates, to sway a deeply segmented electorate.

Voting for the remaining 122 constituencies will take place on November 11, and the counting of votes will be held on November 14. The outcome will determine not only the composition of the next Bihar Assembly but also the future balance of power within the ruling NDA and the opposition’s attempt to rebuild its presence in the state.