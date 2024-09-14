Bihar: Woman injures doctor’s private part to escape gangrape bid

Samastipur (Bihar): A woman employed at a private hospital in Bihar’s Samastipur district severely injured a doctor’s private parts with a blade in self-defence after he and two associates allegedly tried to rape her, police officials reported on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesday night at the hospital in the Musrigharari area.



According to Samastipur (Sadar) Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar Pandey, the three accused individuals, including the doctor, were allegedly intoxicated during the assault. The victim, in her statement to the police, recounted that the men attempted to rape her after locking the hospital and disabling the CCTV cameras.

In a brave act of self-defence, the woman struck the doctor with a blade and fled the hospital, subsequently contacting the police emergency helpline. “The victim used a blade in self-defence, inflicted injuries, and escaped. She then dialled 112 from outside the hospital,” the SDPO said. Upon receiving her call, police promptly arrived at the scene, rescuing the victim and taking her to the police station. A separate team arrested the doctor and his two associates, all of whom were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. The doctor is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

A case has been registered based on the victim’s testimony, and the blade used in the attack has been recovered from the scene, along with a bottle of liquor. Police have also filed an additional case under Bihar’s strict prohibition laws, which ban the sale and consumption of alcohol.

Investigations are ongoing, and the accused trio remain in custody.