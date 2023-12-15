Bihar: Undertrial prisoner shot dead on court premises, 2 arrested

Patna: An undertrial prisoner was gunned down by two miscreants on Friday while being taken to a trial court in Bihar's Danapur, police said.



The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Singh, who was an inmate of Beur Central Jail in Patna, they said.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm, and Singh was rushed to the nearest government hospital, where he was declared brought-dead, a senior police officer said.

In a post on X, the Patna district police said, "Abhishek Singh alias Chote Sarkar was attacked by two armed assailants in Danapur court premises on Friday when he was being escorted to a trial court from the lock-up. Both the assailants, who tried to escape, were caught by the police".

Singh has a number of criminal cases registered against him, including ones for murder and extortion, police said.

"The accused are being interrogated by the investigators to ascertain their motive. A case has also been registered against them and further investigation is on," the officer said.