Bihar to see portfolios of murder, kidnapping, extortion if Lalu's son voted to power, alleges Shah

Muzaffarpur/Vaishali: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday vowed to make Bihar free from floods if the NDA retains power and claimed that the INDIA bloc would create "three portfolios of murder, kidnapping and extortion" if the opposition alliance gets a chance to form a government in the state.

Shah also urged people to vote for the NDA to "check the recurrence of 'jungle raj' witnessed during the RJD regime" in the state.

Addressing election rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, Shah appealed to electors to "cast votes to prevent the return of 'jungle raj' that saw kidnappings, murders, atrocities".

"If voted to power, the NDA will make Bihar flood-free. It is our pledge. We will set up a separate ministry to ensure that Bihar is saved from flood fury," Shah said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "chalked out a scheme to ensure water from Koshi, Ganga, and Gandak rivers reaches farmers' fields for irrigation in Bihar".

In a blistering attack on the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, the former BJP president warned that if Tejashwi Yadav becomes chief minister, Bihar would see the birth of "three new portfolios".

"If Lalu's son (Tejashwi) becomes Bihar chief minister, three more new portfolios will be created to oversee kidnapping, extortion and murder...Your votes for the NDA will save Bihar from RJD's 'jungle raj'. Efforts are underway to bring back 'jungle raj' with new faces," Shah alleged.

He also claimed that "infighting is underway among 'Mahagathbandhan' constituents in Bihar", but five NDA allies were committed to taking the state to new heights.

Shah termed the NDA allies - the BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV), HAM, Kushwaha's party as the five 'Pandavas' and said they will "ensure Bihar's prosperity".

On the other side, he accused Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of "trying to make their sons the Bihar chief minister and the prime minister, respectively," and asserted that both posts "are not vacant".

"Lalu & company and Rahul & company indulged in Rs 12 lakh crore scams and corruption," Shah alleged.

He claimed that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20-year rule and PM Modi's 11-year regime at the Centre were fully "transparent with no corruption charges levelled".

He asserted, "Lalu (RJD's regime) gave only Rs 2.80 lakh crore to Bihar in 10 years, whereas Modi allotted Rs 18.15 lakh crore between 2014 to 2025" for the state's development.

"We will set up over 50,000 cottage industries, and will invest Rs one lakh crore in agriculture infrastructure. Can Lalu-Rabri or Sonia do such development works?" he questioned.

Promising restoration of the lost glory of the Licchavi period in Vaishali, the home minister urged people to vote for NDA to "stop the return of 'jungle raj' of Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad during which the state saw massacres, kidnappings, murders, atrocities and other crimes".

Mega Industrial Park will be set up in Vaishali on 1,243 acres of land, and this will guarantee jobs to thousands, Shah said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror strike that claimed the lives of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said PM Modi ensured a befitting reply to Pakistan for such an attack within 10 days.

"During Sonia, Manmohan, Lalu's regimes, 'Biryani' used to be served to terrorists attacking India, while PM Modi ensured terrorists were neutralised in their homes," the BJP leader claimed.

"PM Modi made India secure, safe, and prosperous and launched various welfare schemes," Shah said.

Highlighting welfare schemes launched under the leadership of Modi, Shah said the reduction in GST would help litchi growers in Bihar, and "steps are being taken to set up a mega food park in Muzaffarpur with Rs 20,000 crore investment".

"Under the Modi-Nitish regime, Bihar became the first state to export rail engines and set up an engineering cluster at Gayaji," he said.

A special Vande Bharat train would be launched to connect Bihar's Sitamarhi, considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita, with Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, where the Ram Temple has been set up.

The train service will be initiated after the Sita Temple is built at Sitamarhi at a cost of Rs 850 crore, he said, adding that tourism will thrive in the state.

Highlighting the poll promises made in the NDA manifesto, he said one crore Bihar youth will be given private and government jobs, and each district will have a mega skill centre.

"Also, the NDA government in Bihar will provide Rs 3,000 to each farmer in addition to Rs 6,000 by the Centre. As many as 44,000 youth benefited from Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana," he added.