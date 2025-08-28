Bihar SIR: Over 1.95 lakh demands for inclusion, exclusion in voter list; nearly 25,000 settled

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday said over 1.95 lakh demands from individuals have so far been received for inclusion and exclusion of names from Bihar's draft voter list, out of which nearly 25,000 have been disposed of. The CPI (ML)-Liberation has filed 79 pleas and the RJD 3. The two are recognised state parties in Bihar. No national party, including the BJP and the Congress, has so far made claims and objections with four more days left for the process. The poll panel did not specify how many demands were for inclusion and how many were for exclusion out of 1,95,802 pleas under "claims and objections". "The claims and objections filed are negligible as compared to over 60 lakh names removed from the draft list due to various reasons," an official suggested.

The poll authority had on Monday said that documents of 99.11 per cent of the 7.24 crore electors, according to the draft list, have been received so far. The draft voter list was published on August 1 as part of the special intensive revision of the voter list of Bihar. The EC had on Sunday underlined that the claims and objections period gives an opportunity to the electors to not only rectify mistakes in the draft rolls but also submit their requisite documents, which they may not have provided while submitting their enumeration forms. From June 24 to August 24, in 60 days, 98.2 per cent of people had submitted their documents. The Supreme Court has now asked the poll authority to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents from people seeking inclusion in the voter list. The EC has asked the Supreme Court to repose faith in it for carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.