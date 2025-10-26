‘Bihar must become number one’: Tejashwi vows jobs, says BJP ‘scared’ of EBC Dy CM face

KHAGARIA: As campaigning gathers steam in poll-bound Bihar, the Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday promised to enact a law within 20 days, if INDIA bloc gets to rule the state, to provide government jobs to every family.

He said the recruitments would be completed in 20 months of coming to power, if the Assembly poll result favoured the Mahagathbandhan.

Addressing an election rally in Gogri in Khagaria district, Yadav said he was fighting the elections not just to form a government but to build the state.

“We need to make Bihar number one, for which there is a need to bring investment, promote education and ensure proper health facilities,” he said. Speaking to journalists in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav claimed the BJP was “scared” by the nomination of a leader belonging to the Extremely Backwards Classes (EBC) as the opposition coalition’s deputy CM face for the Bihar polls.

The INDIA bloc has named Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani, an EBC leader, as its deputy CM candidate.

“The hatred of the BJP towards the EBC community has come out in the open. They are repeatedly questioning the nomination of Mukesh Sahani as our deputy CM candidate. Why is Amit Shah so frustrated by the nomination of an EBC leader as Bihar’s Deputy CM candidate,” asked Yadav, a leader of the RJD.

He claimed that BJP leaders, including Shah, who dub religious minorities as “infiltrators”, are now raising concerns about why the INDIA bloc did not name a Muslim leader as its deputy CM face.

“The BJP, which has been repeatedly abusing religious minorities and threatening to send them to Pakistan, is now worried about their representation. We will soon address their concerns,” he said.

“I have always maintained that this nation is for everyone. All the people of India, irrespective of their religion or caste, have contributed their bit to build this nation,” he added.

Yadav said he would make Bihar a leading state in the country by bringing in investments and setting up factories, if the opposition coalition is voted to power.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Parbatta and Alauli in Khagaria district and Shahpur in Bhojpur district, Yadav said he was fighting the elections not just to form a government but to build the state.

“We need to make Bihar number one, for which there is a need to bring investments, promote education and ensure proper health facilities,” he said.

Yadav criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that the senior BJP leader has said that factories cannot be set up in Bihar because there is a dearth of land.

“We will set up factories in the state and bring investment to take Bihar on the development trajectory,” he said.

He highlighted Bihar’s economic struggles, calling it the poorest state in India with the lowest per capita income.

Yadav pointed out that people are forced to migrate for education, healthcare, and employment due to lack of local opportunities. Tejashwi also criticised the state’s industrial stagnation, noting the absence of factories and investments. He further alleged that the Chief Minister does not participate in NITI Aayog meetings, failing to attract development or investment to Bihar.

BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav responded to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s comment on the NDA CM face from Danapur, saying Tejashwi is “happily dreaming” and should continue doing so.

He added that Tejashwi’s position is weak, and even winning 10 seats would be a major achievement. On Nitish Kumar, Ram Kripal emphasised that the Bihar Chief Minister is doing well and has delivered development for the people, which explains why he continues to enjoy strong public support in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also criticized PM Modi, saying his recent Bihar visit lacked substance, offering nothing meaningful, positive, or productive. Tejashwi said that PM Modi and Amit Shah focus on Gujarat—starting the Bullet Train project, building massive factories and stadiums, attracting global companies, and hosting foreign leaders—while neglecting Bihar.

“Despite Bihar’s larger population, significant potential, and contribution to India, it receives minimal development in education, health, sports, and infrastructure. Their promises of trains or support for laborers are empty, with no industries or jobs planned locally. Instead, they exploit caste and religion to manipulate voters. Bihar sees through these tactics, understanding the deceit and vote-driven strategy behind such visits,” Tejashwi said in a tweet.

Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM candidate and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani expressed optimism about the election atmosphere, noting strong public support and a desire for change in Bihar.

He criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he should no longer be entrusted with the state’s future and that leadership should belong to someone who can represent the people effectively. Sahani also challenged claims that factories cannot be set up in Bihar, highlighting the state’s agricultural strength, available land, and the need for local youth employment.

Meanwhile, RJD suffered a setback as party leader Pratima Kushwaha, who had earlier served as the chief of its state women’s wing, joined the BJP, claiming that “grassroots leaders are not respected” in the opposition party.

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal welcomed her to the saffron party. Talking to reporters here, Jaiswal said, “The environment of nepotism and dynastic politics is so prevalent within the RJD and the Congress that their leaders are feeling disenchanted. This is the reason why several of their leaders are joining the BJP.”

Kushwaha said, “The RJD is no longer the party it used to be under the leadership of Lalu Prasad Yadav.”

She alleged that “grassroots leaders are not respected” under the party, which, along with the family heading it, “stands deeply fragmented”.