Bihar issues notifications for raising quota from 50 to 65 pc; CM lays stress on implementation

Patna: The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday issued gazette notifications for raising the quota for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions.



The notifications were issued after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar gave his assent to two bills, paving the way for implementing the new quota system, officials said.

"Provisions of the hiked quotas in state government jobs and educational institutions should be implemented in letter and spirit for the benefit of those who need it," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also chaired a meeting with senior government officials over implementation of the new system which followed a statewide caste survey, the report of which was tabled earlier.

"The CM said that based on the findings of the caste-based survey report, Rs 2 lakh will be provided as a one-time financial assistance to the 94 lakh families who earn less than Rs 6,000 per month in the state," the statement said.

Of these families, those who are homeless will be provided LDa financial assistance of Rs one lakh each for purchasing land for the construction of their houses, it said.

Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, "The Bihar government decided to hold the (caste) survey only after the Centre made clear its reluctance for a caste census. Now, they must take lessons from us.

"Now, the decadal Census, which should have been completed in 2021, should begin immediately and the Centre must go for a nationwide caste-based headcount along with the enumeration exercise."

Following the caste survey, the government tabled an analysis of it in the assembly. The Assembly then passed two bills - Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services Amendment Bill and the Bihar Reservation (Admission In Educational Institutions) Amendment Bill - to increase the quota.

The bills sought a hike in the quota for Scheduled Castes (SC) from 16 to 20 per cent, Scheduled Tribes (STs) from 1 to 2 per cent, extremely backward castes (EBCs) from 18 to 25 per cent and other backward classes (OBCs) from 15 to 18 per cent to elevate the total quantum of caste-based reservations from 50 to 65 per cent.

The Supreme Court has earlier capped the quota in jobs etc at 50 per cent.

The total quantum of reservations in jobs and educational institutions will now stand at 75 per cent in the state, after taking into account the 10 per cent already existing quota for economically weaker sections (EWS).

Arlekar's assent came just days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed hope that the Raj Bhavan would return both bills after the formal assent of the Governor.