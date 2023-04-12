Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav appears before ED

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.



The 33-year-old Yadav, the son of RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, reached the federal agency’s office in central Delhi in a carcade around 10:45 AM.

He was questioned by the CBI in this case last month.

The ED booked a separate case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the CBI FIR and it recorded the statement of Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, sources said.

Tejashwi Yadav’s MP sister Misa Bharti was also questioned by the ED in this case on March 25, the same day he had deposed before the CBI.

Both the central agencies recently initiated action in the case, with the CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief’s family. The ED, after the searches, said it seized “unaccounted cash” of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore.

It said the investigation was underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad’s family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government at the Centre.

Making a specific mention about Tejaswi Yadav, the ED had said a property situated at D-1088, New Friends Colony in south Delhi is an independent four-storeyed bungalow registered in the name of A B Exports Private Limited.

This company has been called a “beneficiary firm” in this case.

The ED had said this company is “owned and controlled” by Tejashwi Yadav and his family and this house was shown to have been acquired at a value of mere Rs 4 lakh while the present market value of which is approximately Rs 150 crore.