Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on 2-day Delhi tour, likely to meet PM Modi and NDA leaders

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday left for a two-day tour of the national capital where he is expected to meet top NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources close to the JD(U) chief, Kumar will be in Delhi for the first time after being sworn-in for a record fifth consecutive term a month ago.

Modi along with cabinet colleagues like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, in addition to regional heavyweights like Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Devendra Fadnavis had flown down to Patna to attend the grand ceremony.

Sources said expansion of the state cabinet could figure prominently in the talks, with the exercise expected to take place after Makar Sankranti. There also has to be a replacement for Nitin Nabin, who recently resigned from the state cabinet upon being appointed as the BJP's national working president.

Another issue that may come up for discussion is the much-speculated entry into politics of Nishant, the only son of the state’s longest-serving chief minister.

Recently, JD(U) working president and Kumar’s close aide Sanjay Kumar Jha had said there was a strong sentiment within the party in favour of Nishant’s entry into public life and expressed hope that the reclusive 47-year-old would take a decision.

Elections to a few Rajya Sabha and Bihar Legislative Council seats, due in 2026, could also be discussed. With its overwhelming majority in the Assembly, the NDA is expected to be in a position to secure several seats at the expense of the weakened opposition, sources added.