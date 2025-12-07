Bihar CM contributes to the ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday contributed to the Bihar State Ex-Servicemen Benevolent Fund and urged people to donate generously as well.

The CM's gesture came on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day in Patna as he paid homage to the sacrifices of the country's soldiers.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said Brigadier Mrigendra Kumar, Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, met Nitish Kumar at his residence, 1 Anne Marg and pinned the Armed Forces Flag on him.

The CM appealed to the people of Bihar to "donate generously to the fund" as "such contributions are an expression of gratitude towards the brave soldiers".

He emphasised that people's contribution will "support the welfare and rehabilitation of our courageous soldiers."

The CM termed the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers to be "immortal." He highlighted that the armed forces bravely confront both external and internal threats, often at the cost of their own lives.

Bihar Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Home Secretary Pranav Kumar, CM's Secretary Chandrashekhar Singh, and other officials were present at the event.