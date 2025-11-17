Bihar Cabinet talks center on 1:6 MLA formula; BJP likely to get 16, JD(U) 14 ministerial posts

New Delhi: Speculation about the division of Cabinet berths within the National Democratic Alliance took centre stage on Sunday as key parties moved swiftly toward forming the next Bihar government. Discussions between the BJP, JD(U) and smaller allies are converging around a formula that would distribute one ministerial position for every six MLAs, shaping expectations about which partner will gain what in the new administration. According to leaders familiar with the closed-door negotiations, the BJP could secure around 15 to 16 ministerial posts, the JD(U) around 14, and smaller allies such as the LJP(RV), HAM and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha could receive three, one and one, respectively. While the numbers broadly reflect the strength of each party in the new Assembly, leaders cautioned that negotiations on portfolios and senior positions are still underway. According to reports, the Speaker’s post is expected to go to JD(U).

The formula is part of an early agreement reached after the NDA won a decisive mandate in the recently concluded polls, securing 202 out of 243 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, closely followed by Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) with 85. These figures, combined with a strike rate approaching 95 per cent for the BJP, have given both partners significant bargaining power as they prepare to shape the next Cabinet. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union minister Chirag Paswan, won 19 seats. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) gained 5, and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha 4. All three smaller constituents are now in talks with the BJP to finalise their share in the government.

According to sources within the alliance, an early proposal suggested an equal number of ministries for the BJP and JD(U) because both contested 101 seats each. However, with the formula of one minister for every six MLAs gaining traction, slight adjustments in numbers are being considered to reflect the actual legislative strength of each partner. One leader involved in the negotiations said, “This is the formula on the table and consultations are going on. There could be major changes in the portfolio distribution, and the discussions are focusing on that too.” The BJP is also weighing whether to retain two deputy chief ministers, as in the outgoing government, though no final decision has been communicated.

The speculative discussions coincide with administrative steps to dissolve the current Assembly and initiate the formal process of government formation. The Cabinet secretariat notified that the outgoing council of ministers will meet on Monday for its final session. A senior JD(U) leader said the meeting would approve a resolution authorising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to approach the Governor with a proposal to dissolve the outgoing House. Nitish is expected to tender his resignation soon after, setting the stage for the NDA to elect its new leader and stake claim to power.

The transition advanced on a day Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to submit the list of winners from the recently held two-phase election conducted on November 6 and 11. The Election Commission is also submitting the complete results of the 18th Assembly to Raj Bhavan, after which the Model Code of Conduct will be lifted and the new Assembly formally notified.

Parallel to the procedural steps, political engagements are accelerating in Patna and Delhi. JD(U) national executive president Sanjay Kumar Jha, who held a series of consultations with senior BJP leaders in the Capital, returned to Patna to brief Nitish Kumar. Speaking to reporters, Jha said, “In a few days, the new government will be formed. You will get to know the details in due course. We are committed to fulfilling all the promises that we had made in the NDA’s manifesto.”

The JD(U) Legislature Party meeting is expected on Monday. The BJP Legislature Party is likely to meet a day later. Smaller allies have also been summoned to Delhi for one-on-one discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah. Jitan Ram Manjhi is travelling from Gaya to meet senior BJP leaders. Upendra Kushwaha has already reached Delhi, and Chirag Paswan is also scheduled to attend meetings regarding Cabinet distribution.

Meanwhile, plans for the swearing-in ceremony are moving ahead. Preparations at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan have begun for a large public event likely to be held on either November 19 or 20. A senior JD(U) leader said it is “almost certain” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend, depending on his availability. Modi, who held more than a dozen rallies in Bihar, had told supporters in his final speech that he would “be back for the swearing in of a new NDA government.” Several BJP-ruled states are expected to send their chief ministers to the ceremony.

JD(U) leaders say they expect a larger share of Cabinet berths than in the outgoing government, where the party had only 12 ministers. One leader said, “We want more berths in the Cabinet because our tally has risen sharply since 2020, when we had fewer than 50 MLAs.” He acknowledged that satisfying both new and old partners in the alliance would be “a challenging task.”

HAM held its own legislative party meeting, during which Sikandra MLA Prafull Manjhi was chosen leader. Party figure Santosh Kumar Suman said, “Our full support is to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and we are looking forward to serving the people of Bihar once again.”

Outside the NDA, the opposition is struggling to regroup after a poor performance. The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, Congress and three Left parties, failed to cross the 35-seat mark. The Congress secured only six seats despite an 8.71 per cent vote share. The party has accused the Election Commission of irregularities during the Special Intensive Revision of the voters’ list. Some alliance partners have demanded an internal review of decisions, expressing concern about centralised control within the bloc.

The BJP rejected the allegations, asserting that the mandate reflected public approval of the process and punished the opposition for “defaming the country and creating divisions” along caste and religious lines.