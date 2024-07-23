Bihar assembly adjourned twice amid oppn protest over denial of special status

Patna: The Bihar assembly was adjourned twice on Tuesday as opposition members stood in the well of the House and tried to upturn furniture, raising slogans against the Centre's refusal to grant special status to the state. Members of RJD, Congress and the Left had reached the House, carrying placards with slogans like "shame on anti-Bihar BJP". Adding a dash of humour, a few of them also held rattles meant for children to underscore that the Centre after having denied the state its due, was offering a "jhunjhuna" by speaking of special package and other types of help. Inside the House, they were repeatedly asked by Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to take their seats, who noted with distress that school children had come to watch the proceedings and the commotion was leaving an unfavourable impression on their minds.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary concurred, daring opposition members to raise the issue "from their seats and listen to the government's response". With no signs of letting up in the obstreperous behaviour, the Speaker adjourned the House at 11.15 am till noon. However, when the House re-assembled, the opposition members trooped into the well and tried to upturn the table meant for the staff. They also demanded that the House immediately take up for discussion an adjournment motion moved by some of the opposition members. However, the Speaker rejected the demand and adjourned the House till 2 pm. Chaudhary, who belongs to the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleged that it was the Congress-led UPA, of which RJD was a part, had "for the first time turned down the demand for special status".