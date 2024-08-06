Bihar: 9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death

Mpost bureau

Hajipur (Bihar): A devastating incident during the Kanwar Yatra in Bihar’s Vaishali district has resulted in the deaths of nine pilgrims and injuries to two others. The incident occurred when their vehicle came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire in Sultanpur village, Industrial police station area, at approximately 11:15 pm on Sunday.

Vaishali District Magistrate Yashpal Meena confirmed that the pilgrims were en route to Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur for Jalabhishek when the top of their vehicle touched the overhead wire. Initial investigations suggest that the group had deviated from the designated route for Kanwariyas.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased pilgrim. The district administration has identified the victims, all of whom were from Vaishali and neighbouring areas. The two injured survivors are currently receiving medical treatment and are reported to be out of danger. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Officials have stated that action will be taken if any lapses are found during the inquiry.