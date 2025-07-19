Bihar: 2 beaten to death, separate cases, say cops

Sasaram (Bihar): Two persons, including a local trader, were allegedly beaten to death in separate incidents in Bihar’s Rohtas district since Thursday, officials said. Both incidents took place in the Amjhor locality.

Virendra Singh, a local trader, was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified persons in the Amjhor locality on Friday morning.

“Prima facie, it appears that a land dispute is the reason behind the incident. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination, and further investigation is on. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident,” a police officer said.

In another incident, Paras Singh (50) was found dead at his ‘gaushala’ (cowshed) in Amra village, under the jurisdiction of Amhor police station, on Thursday morning.“Police immediately reached the spot after receiving information that a person was killed in his gaushala. It appears that he was attacked with a sharp-edged object,” the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Rohtas, Vandana Singh, told reporters.

“The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. Prima facie, it appears that a land dispute is the reason behind the incident,” Singh said. Further investigation is on, she added.