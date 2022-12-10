'Big mistake': Delhi Congress Leaders Apologies And Return To Party Hours After Joining AAP

After joining the Aam Aadmi Party on December 9, Delhi Congress's vice-president Ali Mehdi and the two sitting councillors of Mustafabad and Brijpuri wards, had a 'Ghar Wapsi' to the Grand Old Party early on December 10.

Ali Mehdi posted a video on social media and apologised for his action, he said that his decision of joining AAP is a "big mistake". He also changed his bio description on the social media platform from "Indian" to "Worker of Rahul Gandhi".

As per reports, Mehdi apparently returned after protests broke out in North East Delhi's Mustafabad and Brijpuri in protest of his decision to join the AAP. Senior congress leaders like Ajay Maken, social media in-charge of Congress, Manu Jain, and others also thoroughly criticized Mehdi and called him a "snake" for changing sides

Mehdi, along with Sabilahanging Begum from Mustafabad and Naziya Khatoon from Brijpuri, joined the Aam Aadmni Party on December 9, evening and were welcomed by Durgesh Pathak. "We decided to join AAP after seeing the good work done by Arvind Kejriwal. We want development in our area," Mehdi claimed after joining AAP.

After joining the Aam Aadmi Party he had changed his twitter bio however, after his return, he changed his bio to "Worker of Rahul Gandhi".

After returning back to Congress Mehdi claimed that, "I don't want any post. I just want to work for the Congress. I made a big mistake and I apologise for it with folded hands and I want to apologise to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and all the residents of my area and party workers. I am a worker of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, I was a Congressi and will always remain a Congress worker," he also added that he had had a word with the councillors and they, too, would soon post a video apologizing for joining the AAP.

The AAP has not made any comments on the Mehdi's action yet.

The Congress had won nine seats in the MCD polls. However, after two councillors joined the AAP on December 9, it was left with only seven. Although, now, it seems that the party will retain all its seats. AAP had won the MCD polls with a majority of 134 seats of the 250 wards.