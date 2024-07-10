‘Big conspiracy’ possible in Hathras stampede: SIT

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken decisive action by suspending six officials, including a local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and a Circle Officer, in response to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the tragic Hathras stampede. The SIT did not rule out any big conspiracy behind the incident and has stated the need for a thorough investigation.



The incident, which occurred on July 2, resulted in the loss of 121 lives and highlighted significant lapses in administrative and police conduct.

The SIT, led by ADG Zone Agra and Commissioner Aligarh, conducted a thorough investigation, inspecting the site on July 2, 3, and 5. The investigation involved recording statements from 125 individuals, including administrative and police officials, members of the public, and eyewitnesses. The SIT also reviewed news articles, on-site videography, photographs, and video clippings to gather evidence.

The report primarily holds the event organisers responsible for the stampede, citing their failure to manage the crowd adequately and their concealment of critical facts to obtain permission for the event. Additionally, local police and administrative officials were found negligent in their duties. The SDM Sikandrarau had granted permission for the event without inspecting the site or informing senior officers, contributing significantly to the disaster.

The SIT report also pointed to the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind the incident, calling for a thorough investigation. It noted that the local administration did not take the event seriously and failed to provide proper information to senior officials, which exacerbated the situation.

As a result of these findings, the government has suspended six officials, including the SDM, a Circle Officer, and a Tehsildar. The report emphasised that the organisers invited a large crowd without making necessary arrangements, leading to chaos and confusion. Furthermore, individuals associated with the organisers caused additional disorder by involving people without proper police verification.

In addition to the SIT’s findings, a judicial commission has commenced proceedings to further investigate the incident. The commission aims to uncover any further lapses and ensure accountability for those responsible. The government’s swift action in suspending the officials involved is seen as a step towards justice for the victims and their families. The Hathras stampede has sparked significant outrage and grief across Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the critical need for strict adherence to protocols and thorough vetting processes for large events to prevent such tragedies in the future.