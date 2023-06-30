Biden ‘strongly’ disagrees with SC banning reservation in admissions

Washington: President Joe Biden on Thursday said he “strongly” disagreed with the US Supreme Court’s ruling banning the use of race and ethnicity in university admission policies, which came as a major blow to a decades-old practice that boosted educational opportunities for African-Americans and other minorities. The ruling “walked away from decades of precedent,” he said, adding universities “should not abandon their commitment” to create diverse student bodies.

“Discrimination still exists in America,” said Biden. “Today’s decision does not change that. It’s a simple fact that if a student has had to overcome adversity on their path to education, colleges should recognize and value that.” “I believe our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse... We cannot let this decision be the last word.”