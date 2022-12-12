Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM For Consecutive 2nd Term, PM Modi Attends Ceremony

The swearing -in of Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Bhupendra Patel as the Chief Minister of Gujarat has been completed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other political heavy weights. Patel took the oath as the 18th chief minister by the Governor of the state Acharya Devvrat at a ceremony which was held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat at 2 PM in Gandhinagar. Besides Modi and Shah, chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states also attended the ceremony.





Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on December 9 so that a new government can be formed following the election results. Following this, he was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on December 10 , after which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government.

In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel has won for his party from the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes.

The BJP has won for the seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5.

A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group has become the CM of the state Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for 2nd straight term, PM Modi, other BJP leaders attend ceremony, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.