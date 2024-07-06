Bhole Baba makes first appearance, calls for justice after Hathras tragedy

Surajpal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari or 'Bhole Baba' has expressed his deep regret over the Hathras 'satsang' stampede and urged the affected families to trust in the judiciary. His statement came just hours after the main accused in the July 2 incident, Dev Prakash Madhukar, surrendered to the police in New Delhi. Madhukar was subsequently taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"I am deeply saddened by the July 2 incident. May God give us the strength to endure this pain. Please have faith in the government and the administration. I believe those responsible for the chaos will not go unpunished. Through my lawyer, I have asked the committee members to support the bereaved families and the injured throughout their lives," Bhole Baba said.

An FIR was lodged on July 2 under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, wrongful restraint, disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant, and causing disappearance of evidence. Bhole Baba was named in the FIR, but his current whereabouts remain unknown.