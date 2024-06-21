Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Seven-term parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab was appointed as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha on Thursday, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Mahtab, a BJP member representing Cuttack, was appointed by President Droupadi Murmu under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to fulfil the duties of the Lok Sabha presiding officer until the election of the Speaker.



The newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha will make oath or affirmation before the pro-tem Speaker, who will be assisted by a panel of chairpersons comprising Congress leader K Suresh, DMK leader T R Baalu, BJP members Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadyay.

Mahtab left the BJD before the Lok Sabha elections to join the BJP. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will start on June 24, with members taking their oaths on June 24-25. The Speaker’s election is set for June 26.