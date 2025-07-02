Bengaluru Stampede: CAT blames RCB for nuisance, holds it responsible

Bengaluru: A two-person bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) observed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to be “responsible” for the gathering of “about three to five lakhs people” outside their home venue of M Chinnaswammy Stadium following their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win on June 4, reported ESPNCricinfo. 11 people died, over 50 were injured during the stampede outside the venue as police were short of means to control the increasing crowd. The bench comprising Justice BK Shrivastava and Santosh Mehra, owned by Diageo, had created a “nuisance” by proceeding with trophy win celebrations without seeking or even getting required regulatory permissions. The remarks were a part of 29-page order issued on Tuesday by CAT, which heard a case filed by Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (West), Vikash Kumar.

Vikash was among four cops suspended by state govt, alleging “substantial dereliction of duty” and not seeking “guidance” causing the situation to get “out of control, meant a lot of misery, loss of precious life and embarrassment” to the government. Vikash went on to challenge his suspension, and the CAT quashed the government order, saying the cop should be reinstated. The CAT order stated that neither the franchise nor its event management firm, S DNA Entertainment Network Private Limited, sought any permissions to conduct the title celebration parade at the stadium. CAT also pointed out that for the organisation of such events, an application has to be made a week before under the Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Public Procession (Bengaluru city) order, 2009. However, neither RCB nor DNA did not do so. The order also said on day of IPL final, June 3, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) chief executive officer Shubhendu Ghosh wrote a letter, on behalf of team’s event management firm to Cubbon Park Police Station (adjacent to Chinnaswamy stadium) that of the team won the trophy, there would be “potential victory parades” around the ground which would “end with victory celebrations” inside the stadium. The route for the parade was shared, but permission was not sought. The CAT order said that when the letter was submitted, it was “not certain” that RCB would win, and it did not have “any request for granting the permission” to hold the victory parade and celebrations. “The organiser did not wait for the response of the Police,” the order said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. “At the eleventh hour, they submitted a letter and started the scheduled programme,” it added.

The order also put out sequence of social media announcements made by RCB on June 4, starting with “victory parade is scheduled in Bengaluru” post. After the first post was done at 7:01 AM, the order said, “at 8 am RCB posted a link on their Instagram. “Army, We can’t wait to be back to the Home of Champions and celebrate with all of you today. Details out soon.” At 8:55 AM, the same post was issued again, accompanied by a statement from star batter Virat Kohli. The order also said that on 3:14 PM on June 4, RCB posted on their socials that a victory parade will be held at 5 PM on the same day, followed by celebrations inside Chinnaswamy. The CAT pulled up RCB for “unilaterally” putting up information on celebrations without “obtaining the permission” or without the “consent” of the police.” The RCB posta did advice fans to guidelines set by police and other authorities” for peaceful and successful conducting of the event, it also informed fans of free passes issued on franchise’s official website with a “limited entry” disclaimer. The order said since the post had no information disbursement of passes” it “implied” the event was “open to all” affair. The order said that this all led to “gathering of immense proportion” at the venue which could accomodate only 35,000 people. The order said that policy was stretched already, having to regulate the crowd in the night immediately after team’s six run win at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The cops came under immense burden as the state government organised a “felicitation” for players. “Therefore, prima facie it appears that RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people,” the order said. “RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information the public were gathered. Because of the shortage of time on 04.06.2025, the Police was unable to do the appropriate arrangements. Sufficient time was not given to the Police. Suddenly, RCB created the aforesaid type of nuisance without any prior permission,” it added. The order came out in defence of cops, saying that they are “human beings”, “neither God (Bhagwan) nor Magician and did not have the magical powers like “Alladin ka Chirag” capable of fulfilling a wish only by rubbing a finger.” CAT is a quasi-judicial body, dealing with issues of government and public servants. RCB itself is not part of the proceedings. Their observations will have no bearing on the inquiry set by the state government for the probe of the stampede. The inquiry is being done by ex-High Court Justice Michael da Cunha.