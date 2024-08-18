Bengal unveils ‘Rattirer Sathi’ prog to bolster nighttime safety for women in workplaces

Kolkata: The state government is all set to launch its flagship programme christened ‘Rattirer Sathi’ (Helpers of the Night) to provide safe working conditions for women on the night shift, in government hospitals and medical colleges, hostels and other places engaging women during the night. The decision follows a detailed deliberation in the presence of seniormost officials of the state government and police administration under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the backdrop of the rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Alapan Bandyopadhyay, following the meeting, informed reporters that there should be separate designated rest rooms with toilets for women and women volunteers shall be on duty at night.

“A special mobile phone app with alarm devices will be developed which shall be compulsorily downloaded by all working women and which will be connected to the local police stations/ police control room. Safe Zones will be identified and created for women with full coverage by CCTV and its monitoring,” Bandyopadhyay said, adding that Helpline Number 100/112 should be extensively utilised during any panic/emergency situation. According to Bandyopadhyay, there will be security checks and breathalyzer tests will be carried out at medical colleges and hospitals, super speciality hospitals, district hospitals.

“All organisations will be requested to set up Visakha Committee on sexual harassment on women in workplaces, if not done,” he added. The state will also take up a special sensitisation programme at all government establishments across the district on issues relating to women’s safety and urge private organisations to do the same. “Organisations will be encouraged to devise schedules so that women work in pairs or teams and know each other’s movements during night hours. Private Institutions shall also be encouraged to set up ‘Rattirer Sathi’ protocol,” said Bandyopadhyay.

Night police patrolling will be carried out in all medical colleges and hospitals, women’s hostels and other places and adequate drinking water facilities will be ensured on all floors in the hospitals. All the faculty, staff, security guard etc. should have their identity cards hung and displayed in the medical colleges and hospitals. Working hours of women including women doctors should not exceed 12 hours at a time and wherever possible, night duty may be avoided for women to the extent possible. The other measures include the posting of security officers by police in all medical colleges & hospitals and district hospitals for overall security supervision. Security guards in government medical colleges and hospitals, district medical colleges and hospitals and hospitals should be a mix of male and female security guards.