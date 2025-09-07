Bengal to launch ‘Duare-Hospital’ to bring healthcare to doorsteps

Kolkata: After the grand success of Swasthya Sathi scheme in Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government is set to usher in ‘Duare-Hospital’, a new initiative that will deliver health services at the doorsteps.

Under the visionary initiative of the Chief Minister, modern mobile hospital units will be delivering a host of health facilities in the doorsteps of the people especially in the remote parts of the state.

According to Health department sources, about 210 mobile hospital units will be pressed into service at the initial level. Each mobile hospital will have at least 7-8 beds. These mobile units will be stationed in block hospitals. As these mobile health units will have vehicle location tracking devices the health department’s headquarter at Swasthya Bhawan will be able to keep a tab on the vehicles through GPS system.

State government will spend around Rs 40 lakh for buying each mobile health facility. Each of these mobile hospitals will offer various diagnostic facilities, including ECG, blood tests, portable X-ray, portable USG and online prescriptions. There will be around 30 advanced units, which will offer advanced ultrasound and X-ray. The mobile hospitals will have doctors, nursing staff personnel and medical technologists. Sources also said that there will be an investment of at least Rs 100 crore for the project at the initial level. The initiative will also create employment for around 462 people.

It was learnt that mobile health units will be deployed on a priority basis at the Jangalmahal and tea garden areas which are dominated by the people belonging to low income groups. Around 231 drivers are going to be hired. Around 231 mobile medical unit attendants are also being hired.

The ruling Trinamool Congress also claimed that after Swasthya Sathi, Bengal now ushers in ‘Duare Hospital’. “Through the visionary initiative of Hon’ble Chief Minister @mamataofficial, the light of healthcare will now reach Bengal’s remotest corners,” wrote Trinamool Congress on X.