Bengal to get India’s 1st dedicated sports univ

Kolkata: Bengal is set to get the country’s first full-fledged sports university in Hooghly’s Chinsurah, as Techno India Group is in the process of establishing a first-of-its-kind dedicated university for sports & entrepreneurship, marking a historic transformation in India’s sports landscape.

Named “Netaji Subhas University of Sports and Entrepreneurship”, the proposed institution will not only position Bengal as a national leader in this emerging domain but will also fulfil a long-overdue need to blend physical education with economic empowerment by providing world-class training, international collaborations, and cutting-edge research.

The Netaji Subhash University of Sports and Entrepreneurship Bill, 2025 was passed in the Bengal Assembly on Monday. The Bill will be sent to the Governor for his assent.

It will offer world-class education in sports science, performance analytics, physiotherapy, nutrition, sports law, management and coaching.

The university will collaborate with many prominent sports organisations, including the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), All India Football Federation (AIFF) among others.

It is a bold, visionary and time-sensitive move on the part of the Techno India Group that promises to transform lives, livelihoods and legacies in Bengal and beyond, experts feel.

This pioneering initiative is rooted in the urgent need to create sports excellence, entrepreneurial innovation and youth empowerment. The initiative will also honour the timeless legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assured full cooperation from her government.

Earlier, during a programme, Banerjee had thanked Satyam Roychowdhury, founder and Managing Director of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University for taking such a unique initiative.

While touring London along with the Chief Minister and her entourage, Roychowdhury in March this year in a business meet had stated that they would set up the first dedicated sports university in the state in a private capacity.

Netaji Subhas University of Sports and Entrepreneurship will provide world-class training, international collaborations by partnering with global institutions thereby elevating India’s competitive standards in international sports.

The university’s unique blend will drive innovation in sports technology and management, causing growth in India’s $10 billion sports industry.

The NSUSE will create skilled professionals, generate employment, and position India as a global sports powerhouse while contributing significantly to the nation’s socio-economic development.

Additionally, NSUSE’s grassroots programmes and health initiatives will promote fitness, combat lifestyle diseases, and inspire youth participation in sports, fostering a healthier, more active population.

State Education minister Bratya Basu while taking part in the discussion on the Bill said in the Assembly: “This is for the first time the state government has joined hands in the sports arena. The Chief Minister has shown her confidence in a private company to execute the project. It will be the 48th university in Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee government.”