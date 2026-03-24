Bengal SIR: First supplementary voter list released around midnight

Kolkata: After much wait and anticipation, the first supplementary voter list was finally uploaded on the websites of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and West Bengal CEO at around 11:55 pm on Monday. The list provides Assembly-wise details of adjudicated cases, along with the names of voters who have been excluded.



However, the problem with downloading the list persisted until the paper went to print.

Earlier, Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal stated on Monday that, as of late afternoon, 29 lakh adjudications have been completed out of the 60 lakh cases placed under judicial review. Agarwal had also told reporters earlier that the supplementary list will be released around 9.30 pm on Monday.

“Centralised processing of the list is going on in the office of the apex poll body in Delhi, as the server is located there. We have no such server here. Once we receive the list, we will upload it in the website of our office,” Agarwal had said in the evening.

The CEO had informed that adjudication of all the cases has been completed in the districts, namely Kalimpong, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura. The judicial officers from these districts have been diverted to those places where cases are high. The move is expected to fast-track the list of cases ‘under adjudication’.

The hard copy of the supplementary list will also be published at the office of the district electoral officers (DEOs) and will also be made available to the Electoral Registration Officer, SDO and BDO level ,informed an official in the state CEO office.