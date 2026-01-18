Bengal SIR: EC clarifies no limit on Form 7 submissions

KOLKATA: The Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) clarified that there is no legal limit on the number of Form 7 submissions an elector can make to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO (AERO). Form 7 is used to remove the names of deceased or relocated individuals from the voter list. However, if an individual seeks to remove more than five names, the ERO will verify the applications personally. Booth Level Agents (BLAs) who are registered voters in the area can submit Form 7, and may collect and submit up to 10 such applications per day during the revision period.

The announcement comes after Trinamool workers intercepted an SUV in Bankura’s Khatra on January 13, reportedly carrying around 3,000 pre-filled Form 7s. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the forms were being transported to delete valid voters’ names and instructed all police stations to immediately register FIRs against any illegal transportation of SIR forms or related documents. Citizens and Trinamool workers have been urged to remain vigilant.

To ensure broader participation in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the Election Commission has extended the deadline for filing Forms 6, 7, and 8 from January 15 to January 19, 2026. Eligible voters are encouraged to submit new registration forms (6), objections (7), and corrections (8) within this period.