Bengal seeks legal advice before releasing 25% pending DA as directed by SC

Kolkata: The state government has started consulting legal experts before taking the next step regarding the disbursement of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) to state government employees. Sources in the state secretariat have revealed that the government aims to formulate a clear legal strategy before releasing the 25 per cent of the outstanding DA, as per directions of the Supreme Court. Regular discussions are underway with seasoned lawyers from both Delhi and Kolkata in this matter. The state’s Law department is coordinating the consultation process, while the Finance Minister and Finance Secretary are closely monitoring developments. The Chief Secretary is also keeping a direct watch on all legal opinions being received. The final call will be taken after due consultation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to a senior Nabanna official, the state government will ensure that every step taken henceforth is legally sound and procedurally correct, considering the sensitivity and the legal aspect involved. “ It is expected that once the legal consultations are complete, we will proceed towards releasing 25 percent of the pending DA,” said the official. There has been long-standing discontent among a section of state government employees regarding their due DA. The matter is currently sub judice, with legal proceedings underway in the courts.On May 16, the Supreme Court directed the state government to disburse 25 per cent of the DA arrears accumulated between 2009 and 2019 within four weeks. This directive came from a bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Mehta during a hearing on the state’s appeal against a Calcutta High Court verdict. Since this interim order is expected to benefit nearly 8 lakh state government employees, the current steps being taken by the state government are being viewed as highly significant by administrative observers.