Bengal poll dates likely in March 2nd week

Kolkata: The dates for the West Bengal Assembly elections are likely to be announced in the second week of March, amid continued speculation over the number of phases in which the polls will be conducted.

“There is a strong possibility that the election schedule will be announced in the second week of March,” an official reportedly said.

“Voting is likely to be conducted in not more than three phases,” he added.

The official also said the full team of the Election Commission will not visit the state on March 1.

“The poll panel’s visit could take place after the ‘Holi’ and ‘Dol Jatra’ festivals conclude,” he said.

According to established practice, a full bench of the EC visits a poll-bound state before the announcement of election dates. The Commission’s full bench has already visited Tamil Nadu and Assam, but has yet to do so in West Bengal.