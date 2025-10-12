Bengal para commandos killed in anti-terror ops; Mamata condoles families, assures full govt support

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday mourned the deaths of two para commandos from West Bengal who were killed during an anti-terror operation in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. In the evening, the bodies of the para commandos were brought home in coffins, received with a gun salute, and subsequently laid to rest with full honours. Two soldiers—Lance Naik Sujoy Ghosh, hailing from Birbhum district, and Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh from Murshidabad—were part of an elite para unit engaged in a high-altitude operation in the Kokernag region of south Kashmir. The Chief Minister assured the bereaved families of all possible support from the state government during this difficult time.

“Saddened by the martyrdom of two brave para-commandos from our Bengal, who succumbed while braving extreme weather during an anti-terror mission in Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir. Salute to our Lance Naik Sujoy Ghosh from Birbhum and Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh from Murshidabad for their exemplary valour, dedication, and supreme sacrifice to defend our country. My heartfelt condolences to their families and friends,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle. She further said: “Our Government will extend all possible support in this hour of grief.” Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressed his respect and salute for the act of martyrdom of the duo for the sake of the country. “Bengal will always remember your sacrifice for the nation,” he wrote on his Facebook page. The two para commandos had gone missing after being caught in a snowstorm during an anti-militancy operation of the Indian Army in south Kashmir on Wednesday. Their bodies were recovered on Friday. Lance Naik Sujoy Ghosh, a resident of Rajnagar, Kundira in Birbhum, had joined the Army in 2018. His father is a farmer, while his elder brother runs a customer service centre in the village. Sujoy was posted in Jammu and Kashmir for the last year.

The news of the death of Sujoy was communicated through a mobile phone call to his elder brother, Mrityunjoy Ghosh, on Friday afternoon by the Army. Initially, he was informed that Sujoy had been admitted to the hospital, but after a few hours, the news of his death was received by the family. On the other hand, Palash was a resident of Rokunpur, Ghoshpara in Murshidabad. His death news was communicated through the mobile phone of his wife, Bulti Ghosh, at around 2 pm on Friday. “I am proud that the country will recognise my son as a martyr. But how will I be able to cope up with the personal loss that we have suffered,” said Adari Ghosh, Palash’s mother. Born into a poor farmer’s family, Palash had joined the Indian Army in 2008. He had returned to Kashmir on the day of Panchami after spending a holiday with the family and was in daily touch since October 6. “He told me that he will return home again on our marriage anniversary and will take me and our two daughters to a sea destination. But now, his lifeless body will come in a coffin,” said Bulti, Palash’s wife, as tears rolled down her cheeks.