Bengal, on May 4, will serve ‘mother of all chargesheets’ against BJP: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Within hours of Amit Shah releasing a “chargesheet” against the Mamata Banerjee government, the TMC unveiled a counter “chargesheet” titled “Mota Bhai, Jawab Chai”, challenging BJP allegations. TMC questioned women’s safety in BJP-ruled states, prolonged violence in Manipur, and handling of illegal immigration.

It highlighted Kolkata as the safest city, cited NCRB crime data, and criticised BJP’s claims of Bengal as a crime and industry hub. Leaders also accused Shah of deflecting from failures on terrorism and economic mismanagement nationwide.

Countering Shah’s claims, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on May 4, Bengal will present the mother of all chargesheets against BJP. Taking to social media handle, X, he stated: “Today, a tainted “tadipar” jailbird flew into Bengal to present a chargesheet against the state, essentially branding every Bengali as criminal. As if repeatedly calling Bengalis “ghuspaithya” and our language “Bangladeshi” wasn’t enough. Just wait till 4th May. On that day, the real chargesheet will be presented, not by any Bohiragoto, but by the people of Bengal themselves.”

He added: “A chargesheet against the Bangla-Birodhi Delhi Zamindars. A chargesheet against the deliberate withholding of Bengal’s rightful funds. A chargesheet against the insult of Bengal’s luminaries. A chargesheet against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. A chargesheet against their criminal conspiracy to disenfranchise Bengal’s voters through SIR. A chargesheet against the communal poison they are trying to inject into Bengal’s veins.”

Expressing confidence about a victory, he wrote: “A chargesheet against years of NEGLECT, DISCRIMINATION, DIVISION, DEPRIVATION and HUMILIATION inflicted on our Maa, Mati, Manush. The massive outpouring of love, warmth and affection I witnessed in Labpur, Birbhum has filled me with confidence. I call upon the people of Labpur to vote for Shri Abhijit Sinha (Rana), and send a message that Bengal does not accept chargesheets from outsiders. Bengal issues them. And on 4th May, Bengal will present the mother of all chargesheets against BJP.”