Bengal junior doctors resume 'total cease work', to hold march on Wednesday

Kolkata: A day after the Supreme Court observed that doctors should perform essential work, including duties in both in-patient and out-patient departments, agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Tuesday resumed 'total cease work' demanding that the state government address various issues, including the need for enhanced safety and security in hospitals. The medics held a governing body meeting for almost the entire night before announcing their decision to go for indefinite and total 'cease work' from Tuesday morning. The doctors had on September 21 rejoined their duties partially at government hospitals after a 42-day protest. They were on a 'cease work' agitation against the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfill our demands for safety and security. Today is the 52nd day of the protest and we are still being attacked. There is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the given situation, we are left with no choice other than opting for full 'cease work', starting today," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, said. "Unless we see clear action from the state government on these demands, the 'cease work' will continue," he added. Healthcare services at all state-run medical colleges and hospitals were crippled on Tuesday due to the 'total cease work'. Senior doctors have been pressed into IPDs, OPDs and emergency services to deal with the situation, a health department official said. A statement issued by junior medics called for a march from College Square to Esplanade in central Kolkata on Wednesday and invited people from all walks of life to join them. They also expressed hopelessness at the "tardiness" of the CBI probe into the rape-murder of the RG Kar Hospital medic. "...we realised just how slow the CBI's investigation is. We have seen many times before that the CBI has been unable to reach any conclusions, allowing the real culprits of such incidents to go free due to delays in filing charges. The Supreme Court has instead only postponed hearings and reduced the actual length of proceedings. We are disappointed and angered by this protracted judicial process," the statement read.

The protestors said that justice for the deceased medic continued to be their priority demand and should be met immediately without further delay in the form of a protracted judicial process. Among the nine other demands, the medics called for immediate removal of the health secretary from his position and the health department to take responsibility for administrative incompetence and corruption. They also demanded the setting up of a centralised referral system in all hospitals and medical colleges in the state besides a digital bed vacancy monitoring system, constituting task forces to ensure necessary arrangements for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms. They stressed on tightening police protection in hospitals, recruiting permanent female police personnel and immediate fill-up of all vacant positions for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. "Elections for student councils must be conducted immediately in every medical college. All colleges must recognise Resident Doctors' Association (RDA). And the elected representation of students and junior doctors must be ensured in all committees managing colleges and hospitals," they demanded. Rampant corruption and lawlessness in West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) must be brought under inquiry immediately, the junior doctors said.."Let our protest continue for justice for our deceased sister, for a healthy, people-oriented, fear-free healthcare system, and above all, to eliminate the politics of fear from society," the statement added. The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over "tardy" progress by West Bengal government in installation of CCTVs and construction of toilets and separate resting rooms in government medical colleges, and directed the state to complete ongoing work by October 15. The apex court was hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that no part of the work carried out by the state government was above 50 per cent. On the issue of doctors' protest, the West Bengal government told the bench that resident doctors are not performing inpatient department and outpatient department work. The submission was opposed by senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for resident doctors, who said they are performing all essential and emergency services.