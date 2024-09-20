Bengal junior doctors hold march to CBI office in Salt Lake

Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal, who have announced a partial withdrawal of their ‘cease work’, began a march to the CBI office in Salt Lake on Friday, seeking justice for the rape-murder of a medic in state-run RG Kar hospital last month. Ending the logjam persisting for 41 days, the junior doctors had on Thursday announced partial resumption of duties, entailing attending essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday.

To mark the withdrawal of their 10-day dharna near the state health department headquarters – ‘Swasthya Bhawan’ – the medics organised the procession from their protest site to the CGO Complex, a distance of around 4 km, demanding a quick wrap-up of investigation into the case. “If the assurances and promises are not fulfilled, we will again start our agitation programme,” a protesting doctor said. The medics have said they would not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD), but partially function in emergency and essential services.