Bengal initiates overhaul of health infra, districts told to submit blueprint

Kolkata: Bengal is eyeing a major revamp in the Health infrastructure in the districts as the state government has recently directed several districts to prepare a blueprint to set up critical care units for pregnant women and infants in the district and sub-divisional hospitals. The districts have also been asked by the state to submit a proposal on how to increase the number of beds in these hospitals. As per the instruction of the state government, the district and sub-divisional hospitals will also have to chalk out a proposal and submit it to the government on how/where to make adequate arrangements for setting up restrooms for medical officers and specialist doctors. All the state government-run health establishments in the districts from the level of community health centres and primary health centres up to district level hospitals will have to submit a report to the health department furnishing the details about their current health infrastructure.

The district magistrates and chief medical officers of health in the districts will also submit a proposal on how to enhance the infrastructure of the central referral unit. Quarters will be set up at hospitals at various levels, including the health centres in the districts, to accommodate doctors, nursing staff and health workers so that the patients can avail of 24-hour health services without delay. As part of the infrastructure revamp, new doctors’ consultation rooms will be established, along with additional toilets, operating theatres, elevators, and ramps for individuals with physical disabilities.

According to state government sources, the current infrastructure in various levels of hospitals in the districts will be enhanced. The Mamata Banerjee government has already allotted funds of Rs 118 crore for the infrastructure development of 28 medical colleges across the state. The junior doctors were conducting protests with several demands which include the enhancement of infrastructure in all the medical colleges. State government has completed the works like the installation of more CCTVs, washrooms, restrooms, more high mast lamps etc in the medical colleges.