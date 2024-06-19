Bengal govt orders probe into blaze at iconic 'Hollong Bungalow'

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the blaze that erupted at the famed 'Hollong Bungalow' in Alipurduar district, Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda said.

A team of experts will soon visit the popular tourist lodge, which was gutted in the fire that broke out around 9 pm on Tuesday, to ascertain the cause of the blaze, she said.

“As the bungalow had been closed since June 15, we have to make an on-the-spot inspection to know the factors behind the incident,” Hansda told PTI.

“There are preliminary reports of a short circuit,” she said.

Hansda said the wooden bungalow was an asset for the state, and people have a lot of emotion and nostalgia associated with it.

Asked if the state government would restore the iconic structure, the minister said “we will act as guided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee”.

There were no reports of any injury or fatality due to the fire at the lodge located inside the Jaldapara National Park.