Bengal Foundation Day: Mamata slams BJP for trying to distort' history

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP is trying to distort the history of the state and if the date of June 20 is not opposed, it will be established as the State Foundation Day.



On June 20, 1947, two meetings of separate sets of legislators in the Bengal Assembly were held. One of those who wanted West Bengal as part of India voted in favour of the resolution by a majority. The other was of legislators of areas which eventually became East Pakistan.

Despite strong objections from the chief minister, the State Foundation Day was observed in the Raj Bhavan here and in other states on June 20 this year, following an instruction from the Centre.

"They (BJP) are trying to distort history. If we don't oppose it, then this day (June 20) would be established as State Foundation Day," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said at an all-party meeting on determining a day for observing 'Paschimbanga Divas' (state's foundation day).

The CPI(M), CPI, Congress and the BJP did not attend the meeting, even as Banerjee wondered why since, except the saffron party, all including the TMC are constituents of the opposition bloc INDIA.

"When I am part of the INDIA alliance, CPI (M) and CPI are questioning why this meeting on the State's Foundation day was called," Banerjee said.

Several dignitaries such as noted historian Sugata Bose who is grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and poet Subodh Sarkar spoke in favour of April 15 to be observed as the state's foundation day. The Bengali New Year (Poila Baisakh) is celebrated on April 15.

The decision to call the all-party meeting came days after a committee set up by the West Bengal Assembly to determine the day for the 'Paschimbanga Diwas' (state's foundation day) recommended that it be observed on April 15 as 'Bangla Diwas'.

The celebration of the day on June 20 had kicked off a storm in the state this year, with the state government and Raj Bhawan locking horns with Banerjee who accused the BJP and Governor CV Ananda Bose of using the state's 'Foundation Day' for political gains and promoting a narrative favoured by the saffron camp.

The governor, who organised the state's 'Foundation Day' programme at Raj Bhavan despite objections by Banerjee, said the state government's concerns would be "treated with all seriousness." The BJP, too, had observed the day across the state.

For the district of Sylhet which was part of Assam, it was decided to conduct a referendum.

Nearly 2.5 million people were displaced from both sides and properties worth crores of rupees were burnt down in post-partition rioting.

In a letter to Governor CV Ananda Bose earlier, Banerjee had said that the pain and trauma of partition were such that the people of West Bengal have never commemorated any day as Foundation Day' since India's Independence.