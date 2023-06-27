Bengal EC wants forces ASAP; MHA seeks reason for extra 485 companies

Kolkata: State Election Commission wants the Home Ministry to send 315 companies of Central forces that they have promised as fast as they can so that they can be deployed and route marches can be conducted as a confidence-building measure among the voters ahead of the Panchayat polls scheduled to be held on July 8.



Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sent a letter to the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) seeking details of the need for additional 485 companies of Central forces, for which it has sent a requisition.

“We want the Centre to send the 315 companies that the Centre has already requisitioned for the state at the earliest. We have also sent a reminder again asking for the remaining 485 companies of Central forces,“ Rajiva Sinha, state Election Commissioner said.

Sinha had written to the Centre on Sunday seeking the availability of the remaining 485 companies of Central forces. The Home Ministry, a few days back had sanctioned 315 companies of Central forces based on requisition for 800 companies by the state Election Commission.

The Commissioner on Monday held a meeting with IG, BSF and IG CRPF, acting as the nodal officer for the Central Paramilitary forces.

According to sources in the Commission, a blueprint for the deployment of 315 companies’ Central forces has been chalked out at the meeting.

The Home Ministry on Sunday night had written to Sinha to apprise them of the details of the deployment of Central forces once they are sent to the state.

The Centre had stated that as the forces will be sent from different states, the Commission should inform them of the details of where they will be first sent and from there what should be their destination. A delay in such communication from the state would result in a delay in the timely sending of the forces.

The Commission has also been asked to arrange for proper infrastructure for the food and lodging of the forces and logistics arrangements for their smooth transportation. They also need to be provided with insurance coverage.