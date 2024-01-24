Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sustains a minor injury on her forehead and arm following an accident
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sustained a minor injury on her forehead and arm following a sudden application of brakes in her vehicle while leaving the administrative meeting at East Burdwan district this afternoon.
Banerjee was sitting in the front seat beside the driver when an external vehicle suddenly came in front of the chief minister’s convoy, forcing Banerjee’s driver to apply the brakes abruptly.
(With Agency Inputs)
