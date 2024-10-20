Bengal: Agitating doctors to attend meeting with govt

Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors said they will attend a meeting called by the West Bengal government on Monday to resolve issues related to their demands, emphasising that its outcome will determine whether they will withdraw their indefinite hunger strike.



On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the junior doctors protesting the rape-murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to end their fast-unto-death. She said most of their demands have been met but rejected their insistence on the removal of the state health secretary.

"We will attend the meeting but the hunger strike will not be withdrawn before it," Debasish Halder, one of the agitating medics, told reporters after a general body meeting of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front on Sunday.

"The outcome of the meeting will decide in what form the agitation will continue," he added.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant invited the medics for a 45-minute discussion with Banerjee on Monday at the state secretariat, conditional upon the "withdrawal of the hunger strike." However, the junior doctors maintained their demand for the resignation of Health Secretary N S Nigam.

Halder expressed concern over the health of the hunger strike participants, noting that among the eight medics currently fasting, three have been on strike since October 5, two since October 11, one since October 14, and two since October 15. Six other medics participating in the hunger strike have fallen seriously ill and required hospitalisation.

Halder said those on hunger strike will not attend the meeting due to health concerns. He highlighted that the junior doctors have previously attended all meetings called by the state government, even with very short notice.

Speaking to the doctors over the phone during a visit by Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty to the protest site in Esplanade on Saturday afternoon, Banerjee said, "Everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn't affect healthcare services. I would request you all to withdraw your fast."

Banerjee also rejected the demand for the removal of Nigam, explaining that "it is not possible to remove everyone in a department at once; we have already removed the DHS (Director of Health Services) and DME (Director of Medical Education). Please rise above politics and rejoin work."

The agitating doctors, supported by colleagues statewide, have threatened to escalate their protest by organising a strike of all medical professionals in West Bengal on October 22 if their demands are not met.

In addition to Nigam's removal, which the Chief Minister has resisted, the junior doctors are demanding elections in medical colleges. Banerjee requested more time, citing upcoming Diwali celebrations and bypolls in the state.

The junior doctors began a 'cease-work' on August 9 following the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar hospital, and their hunger strike commenced on October 5 after nearly 50 days of 'cease-work' in two phases.

Their other demands include establishing a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges, implementing a bed vacancy monitoring system, and forming task forces to ensure essential provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

They are also calling for increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and the swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.