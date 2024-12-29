Bengal achieves 10.5% GSDP growth in 2024, surpassing national average

Kolkata: Highlighting some of the major achievements of the Mamata Banerjee government in 2024, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on social media said the Bengal government has disbursed 3 years’ pending MGNREGA wages to 5.9 milion job card holders this year.

“Karmashree” scheme was launched by the state government guaranteeing 50 days of employment for every job card holder.

The achievements also include Bengal’s 10.5 per cent GSDP growth that has surpassed the national average. The Silicon project has been driving economic and job growth in the state which was a remarkable achievement.

The Trinamool Congress’ post also highlighted key investments like Rs 426 crore centre and initiatives like Bengal shopping festival and Silicon valley project.

The social media post also mentioned the launch of “Banglar Bari” scheme that has extended house grants of Rs 1,20,000 in two equal instalments to 12 lakh beneficiaries.

It is a part of state’s Rs 14,773 crore plan to provide houses to 28 lakh people by the year 2026.

“Despite no Central funds, the initiatives of the Mamata Banerjee government like ‘Pathashree” and “Karmashree” show her commitment to Bengal’s welfare,” Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.

The Bengal government earlier this year increased the financial assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for 2.11 crore women.

The allowance for general category women was hiked to Rs 1000 from Rs 500 per month while for SC/ST category it was raised to Rs 1200 from Rs 1000 per month.

The enhanced financial assistance was extended through Direct Benefit Transfer from April this year.

The beneficiaries received the hiked amount from May this year. After coming to power Mamata Banerjee laid enormous emphasis on women empowerment and their welfare. ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme was launched in August 2021.

Experts had advocated for UBI (Universal Basic Income) for women in the country but the Union government did not do anything. Bengal became the first in the country in this respect after the launch of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.