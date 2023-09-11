Beautification of national capital will continue after G20 Summit assures Delhi govt

Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday thanked the people of Delhi for making the G20 Summit a success and assured that the beautification of the national capital will continue.

Addressing a press conference, Urban Development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Public Works Department (PWD), Urban Development (UD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will work together to keep the national capital beautiful in future as well.

"We want to congratulate the two crore people of Delhi for their cooperation in making the G20 Summit successful. It was with their money collected through taxes that we could beautify Delhi," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

"For three days, people of Delhi had confined themselves to their homes. On some days, they faced traffic jams as well. PWD, MCD, UD and many other departments will work together to make Delhi beautiful in future as well," he said.

PWD minister Atishi said people of Delhi said beautification in the city will continue and said that she held a meeting on it on Monday.

"We promise the people of Delhi that this beautification process will continue. Mechanical road sweeping and road washing was going on in a systematic way during the G20 Summit. This will continue now by MCD," Atishi said.

"If need arises, Delhi government will support them in buying more machines to keep Delhi clean. We will not wait for even a single day. I called a review meeting today (Monday) morning. From tomorrow, I will be on ground zero to review the areas where the beautification works will be carried out," she added.

Atishi said there are 1,400 kilometres of roads under the PWD and they will carry out beautification work, including decorative horticulture, on them.

To a question on why the data of dengue cases in Delhi have not been made public in recent weeks, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We have asked the MCD to share data of dengue cases in the national capital. We have asked the health department and chief secretary to hold a campaign for dengue awareness."