‘B’desh request for Yunus-Modi meeting under consideration’

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reportedly informed a Parliamentary panel that Bangladesh’s request for a meeting between its interim government’s Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit is currently under review.

During the first Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting for External Affairs this year, held on Saturday, several MPs raised concerns about attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Sources indicated that Jaishankar conveyed the interim government’s stance that these incidents were “politically motivated” rather than targeted attacks against minorities.

The meeting covered India’s diplomatic engagements with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Myanmar. However, Jaishankar noted that discussions on Pakistan and China would be addressed separately at a later stage.

On the regional front, Jaishankar reportedly pointed out that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) remains inactive due to Pakistan’s approach. As a result, India is focusing on strengthening BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

Sources also suggested that while Modi’s participation in the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok from April 2 to 4 is likely, Jaishankar did not provide a confirmation. Additionally, he stated that Modi is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka next month.

Responding to MPs including K C Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Mukul Wasnik, who sought clarity on measures against targeted killings of Hindus, Jaishankar assured that India remains engaged with Dhaka on the issue.

Concerns regarding the livelihood of fishermen, as well as drug and arms smuggling from Pakistan and Myanmar, were also raised. The minister stated that these issues are being addressed through diplomatic channels.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Mistry provided a comprehensive presentation on India’s ties with Bangladesh, Myanmar, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka.