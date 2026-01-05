B’desh decide not to send team to India for T20 WC

New Delhi/Dhaka: The fallout from the Indian Premier League has spilled into international cricket, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board deciding that its national men’s team will not travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 following the forced release of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday, attended by 17 directors, amid rising political and administrative tensions triggered by developments surrounding the IPL. The board has since written to the International Cricket Council requesting that all of Bangladesh’s World Cup matches scheduled in India be shifted to Sri Lanka, citing concerns over the safety and security of players and officials.

The chain of events began on Saturday when Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed that it had released Mustafizur Rahman from its squad on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In a media advisory, the franchise said the directive had come from the BCCI as the regulator of the IPL. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later said that the decision was taken “due to the recent developments” and added that the franchise would be permitted to name a replacement.

Mustafizur, one of Bangladesh’s leading fast bowlers, was signed by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction held in Abu Dhabi in December after a bidding war. His inclusion in the squad sparked political criticism in India amid reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, turning a sporting decision into a diplomatic and administrative flashpoint.

Reacting to the development, Bangladesh’s youth and sports adviser Asif Nazrul said the BCB had resolved not to send the team to India. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Bangladesh will not go to India to play the World Cup, it was decided by the Bangladesh Cricket Board today,” adding that the board welcomed the decision in the prevailing context. Nazrul also said the BCB would seek a formal explanation from the BCCI over Mustafizur’s release and that he had asked the country’s information and broadcasting ministry to stop broadcasting the IPL in Bangladesh.

BCB director Khaled Mashud Pilot said the board’s position was driven by security concerns. “If they have said they cannot provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure the security of our entire team?” he said, explaining why the board had asked the ICC to move Bangladesh’s matches out of India.

Under the original schedule, Bangladesh were set to play four group matches in India. They were due to open their campaign on February 7 against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by games against Italy and England at the same venue, before travelling to Mumbai to face Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium.

The board said it took its decision after reviewing developments over the past 24 hours and considering advice from the Bangladesh government. In its communication to the ICC, the BCB said relocating the matches was necessary to safeguard the well-being of players, officials and other stakeholders. The episode has also drawn political reactions in Dhaka. Cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki described the IPL decision involving Mustafizur as “despicable” and said many Bangladeshis viewed it as part of a broader politics of hatred. He noted that the country’s foreign ministry had already expressed concern about the treatment of minority communities in India and said the safety of Bangladeshi sports teams would be considered in future engagements. The latest development adds to the logistical challenges facing the ICC, with the T20 World Cup set to be co hosted by India and Sri Lanka under a hybrid model. The India Pakistan group match has already been moved to a neutral venue, and Bangladesh’s stance now raises fresh questions over the tournament’s final schedule.