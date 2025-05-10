BCCI suspends IPL

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday the immediate suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for one week due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

“At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country,” read the official BCCI statement.

The decision came following Thursday’s cancellation of the Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala, which was halted midway after air raid alerts sounded in the neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed in a press release: “The BCCI has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation.”

The suspension affects 16 remaining matches—12 league games and four knockout contests—that were originally scheduled to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata. Reports suggest September might be considered as an alternative period to complete the tournament, particularly if the planned Asia Cup is cancelled.

“The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation,” the Board stated, adding that cricket, despite being a national passion, cannot take precedence over “the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country.”

The Board also acknowledged its stakeholders, including the official broadcaster and sponsors, for “putting national interest above all other considerations.”

The suspension follows India’s missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

League sources indicated significant concern among the 62 foreign players contracted to the ten IPL franchises. “The players are doing well but of course there is concern among them after seeing all that has happened,” an IPL team official said.

Cricket authorities worldwide have responded to the developments. Cricket Australia stated it was closely monitoring the situation in both countries, while players’ associations from New Zealand and the West Indies have expressed security concerns about their athletes participating in both leagues.

Lucknow Super Giants, who were scheduled to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, posted “Nation first” on their social media following the announcement of the league’s suspension.