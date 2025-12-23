BCCI more than doubles per-match fees for all tiers of women’s domestic cricket

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has approved a significant revision of match fees for women cricketers and domestic match officials, marking one of the largest pay hikes in the domestic circuit. The decision was cleared by the Apex Council after India’s first ODI World Cup title, with officials describing it as a step toward a more balanced pay structure.

Under the new rates, senior women players will receive Rs 50,000 per day in domestic one-day and multi-day tournaments. This represents a steep rise from the earlier fee of Rs 20,000 for active players and Rs 10,000 for reserves. Those on the bench will now be paid Rs 25,000 per day.

In national T20 competitions, players in the first XI will earn Rs 25,000 per match day, while reserves will take home Rs 12,500. According to board officials, a top domestic player participating across formats through a complete season can now earn between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 14 lakh.

The pay structure for junior cricketers has also been upgraded. Players in the Under-23 and Under-19 categories are now set to receive Rs 25,000 per day, with reserves drawing Rs 12,500.

Match officials, including umpires and referees, will see their earnings rise as well. For league-stage fixtures in domestic tournaments, officials will be paid Rs 40,000 per day. During knockout rounds, that figure will increase to between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000, determined by match requirements. With this revision, an umpire overseeing a Ranji Trophy league match will earn about Rs 1.60 lakh per game, while knockout contests will generate between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per match.

Officials said the updated structure is designed to offer better financial stability to women cricketers and match officials and to support the broader domestic system.