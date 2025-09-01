Barrier-free multi-lane free flow tolling at 25 locations soon

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is preparing to introduce the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at 25 National Highway fee plazas across India, aiming to improve toll revenue collection and provide faster travel for commuters.

The Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has entered into an agreement with ICICI Bank to launch the country’s first MLFF toll plaza at Choryasi on NH-48 in Gujarat. The signing ceremony, held at NHAI headquarters in New Delhi, was attended by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav along with senior representatives from IHMCL and ICICI Bank.

In addition to Choryasi, a second agreement with ICICI Bank has been finalised for the Gharaunda fee plaza on NH-44 in Haryana. These two locations will pioneer the barrier-free tolling initiative before it expands to other parts of the country. “This agreement to implement the Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system marks a significant milestone in the evolution and modernisation of tolling in India,” NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav said. “By leveraging technology, it will establish the foundation for a more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly tolling ecosystem, aligned with our vision of technology-driven transformation in National Highway operations and will pave the way for its adoption nationwide.”

The MLFF system uses high-performance RFID readers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify FASTags and vehicle registration numbers, enabling toll collection without requiring vehicles to halt at barriers. Officials note that this will reduce congestion at plazas, save travel time, improve fuel efficiency, and help lower vehicular emissions.

As part of its broader strategy, NHAI is identifying around 25 fee plazas where the system will be deployed in the current financial year.

Alongside the rollout of advanced tolling technology, MoRTH has also moved to address widespread public complaints regarding irregular placement of toll plazas. In a new directive issued this week, the ministry reminded highway development agencies and concessionaires that the minimum distance between two toll plazas must be at least 60 kilometre. It further clarified that no toll booth should be located within 10 kilometre of a municipal boundary, except in special cases.

“It is essential that toll plazas are placed in accordance with the approved policy to avoid undue burden on commuters and maintain fairness in toll collection,” the ministry said in its circular.

Officials have been instructed to strictly follow these rules at the planning and sanctioning stages of projects, with the ministry warning of possible action against agencies found in violation. The order follows recent reports of booths operating in close proximity to one another, particularly near city outskirts, leading to higher travel costs for daily users.