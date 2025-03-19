Bank unions firm on March 24-25 strike

New Delhi: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has confirmed its two-day nationwide strike will proceed as planned on March 24-25 following unsuccessful negotiations with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

“Despite raising all our concerns during discussions with the IBA, key issues remain unresolved,” said National Confederation of Bank Employees General Secretary L Chandrasekhar.

The strike, organised by the UFBU—an umbrella organisation representing nine bank employees’ associations—aims to address several demands, including recruitment across all positions, implementation of a five-day workweek, and filling vacant workmen and officer director posts in public sector banks. Union representatives have also demanded withdrawal of recent Department of Financial Services directives on performance reviews and incentives, which they claim threaten job security. Additional demands include ending what unions describe as “micro-management” of public sector banks, resolving outstanding issues with the IBA, and amending the Gratuity Act to increase the ceiling to Rs 25 lakh with income tax exemption.