Bangladesh parliament dissolved; nobel laureate Yunus to lead interim govt

The dissolution of parliament clears the way for new elections. The process to release those arrested between July 1 and August has already begun, with many detainees being freed. BNP Chairperson and former Premier Khaleda Zia was also released, the Daily Star reported.

The parliament’s dissolution was announced following pressure from student protest organizers who had called for its disbandment by 3 p.m. and the formation of a new interim government as soon as possible. Protest leaders warned of a "strict programme" and urged "revolutionary students" to prepare for further demonstrations.

In related developments, Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus has agreed to serve as the interim government's chief adviser, as confirmed in a Facebook video posted earlier today. General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who assumed command of the Bangladesh Army yesterday, is scheduled to meet with protest coordinators later today.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday dissolved the parliament, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country amid massive protests against her government. The decision to dissolve the parliament followed discussions with chiefs of the armed forces, leaders of various political parties, representatives of civil society, and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, according to a statement issued by the president’s office.