Bangladesh out of ICC T20 World Cup after refusing to travel to India

New Delhi: To borrow a cricketing phrase, Bangladesh were “run out” of the ICC T20 World Cup after deciding not to travel to India for the tournament, which begins in Kolkata on February 7. On Thursday, Asif Nazrul, the Bangladesh government’s sports adviser, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) made no effort to convince them about security for their players. This was despite several assurances having been given by the ICC in recent weeks.



On Wednesday, the ICC informed Bangladesh that they had 24 hours to decide on travel to India, failing which Scotland would be included in the World Cup. On Thursday, Nazrul held a meeting with some of the national cricketers in Bangladesh and told them that a decision had been taken to “not travel to India.” To be sure, the Bangladesh cricketers had no say in the matter at all. Their meeting with Asif Nazrul was more of a formality, meant only to explain why the Bangladesh government was taking this decision. “I think we did not get justice from the ICC. Whether we play in the World Cup or not is a government decision. Nothing has happened in India recently that changes the situation there,” said Nazrul, referring to security. This was despite the ICC and independent security agencies reassuring Bangladesh that there was no threat perception to their players or officials. From the way Nazrul spoke on Thursday, it is clear the snub of Mustafizur Rahman, who was dropped from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the 2026 edition of the IPL, has not gone down well. That decision was taken after instructions were conveyed by the BCCI to KKR on January 4. “They could not protect Mustafizur, so what has changed (in India)? How can we be convinced that they can protect our players, journalists and supporters?” Nazrul added.

Bangladesh’s cricketing establishment, which has no voice of its own and enjoys near-zero support from the global cricketing fraternity, was in a sulk on Thursday. Aminul Islam, the Bangladesh Cricket Board president, also used harsh words about the ICC. All this will only cause more trouble for them.

Cricket pundits as well as foreign affairs experts feel Bangladesh miscalculated and tried to use pressure tactics. The fact that the ICC put the matter to a vote on Wednesday and a 14-2 verdict was delivered showed how global cricket was not ready to support Bangladesh. After all, there are no security problems in India, which has not only hosted multiple cricket World Cups but has also been allotted the 2030 Commonwealth Games to be held in Ahmedabad. In addition, India is also eyeing the 2036 Summer Olympics, again to be hosted in Ahmedabad.

Even though no official figures have emerged on the losses Bangladesh will incur, their cricket will be crippled. The political situation in Bangladesh is volatile. Add to it that cricket is a passionately followed sport across the border, and hard times await them.

It is speculated that Bangladesh will lose a participation fee of US$545,950. In addition, they could also lose their annual ICC revenue share, a substantial sum projected at US$30 million. If the ICC acts tough, it could impose sanctions on Bangladesh as well. For the record, Bangladesh was admitted into the ICC as an associate member in 1977. In 2000, they were admitted as a full member of the ICC as a Test-playing nation.