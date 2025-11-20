Bangladesh NSA meets Ajit Doval, invites him to Dhaka amid strained ties

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor (NSA) of Bangladesh Khalilur Rahman met NSA Ajit Doval here on Wednesday, according to the Bangladesh High Commission.

The two NSAs discussed the functioning of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) and key bilateral issues. In a statement, the High Commission noted, “The Bangladesh delegation to the Seventh NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), led by the NSA Dr Khalilur Rahman, met with the National Security Adviser of India, Ajit Doval, and his team today in Delhi. They discussed the work of CSC and key bilateral issues. Dr Rahman invited Mr Doval to visit Bangladesh at his convenience.” Rahman is heading the Bangladesh delegation for the seventh NSA-level CSC meeting.

The meeting between the two NSAs came amid strained bilateral ties over Bangladesh’s repeated requests for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She had fled to India after her ouster during violent student-led protests last year.

On November 17, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina and former Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for their alleged role in the July 2024 crackdown on student protests.

Bangladesh has again written to India, seeking the “immediate return” of both leaders. It also warned that any country sheltering Hasina would be committing “an extremely unfriendly act and a disregard for justice.” Citing the bilateral extradition treaty, Dhaka has argued that the verdict finds Hasina “guilty of crimes against humanity.”

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said India has taken note of the verdict delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former PM Sheikh Hasina, and reiterated that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

The MEA stated, “India has noted the verdict announced by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end.”

NSA Ajit Doval is set to host his counterparts from member states of the Colombo Security Conclave here on Thursday, the MEA said. Doval will host representatives from member states including the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Seychelles will participate as an Observer State, and Malaysia has been invited as a Guest.

